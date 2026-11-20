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ATLANTA — IRS investigators are warning holiday shoppers and donors about fake stores, phishing messages and charity scams.

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ATLANTA – During International Fraud Awareness Week, Nov. 15–21, the IRS Criminal Investigation Atlanta Field Office is reminding the public to remain vigilant against financial fraud.

“Recognizing the warning signs of financial fraud can prevent people from becoming victims,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Maisha Horton, IRS Criminal Investigation Atlanta Field Office. “International Fraud Awareness Week gives us an important opportunity to share those signs and help the public protect their money and personal information.”

The observance comes during the holiday season when people are donating to charities and spending money on holiday gifts.

Consumers should watch out for these common holiday season schemes:

Online shopping scams: Fake stores, advertisements and marketplace sellers offer deep discounts or nonexistent products to steal money or payment information. To protect against the scheme, buy from trusted retailers, verify seller reviews and web addresses, use secure payment methods, and reject deals or payment demands that seem suspicious.

Fake stores, advertisements and marketplace sellers offer deep discounts or nonexistent products to steal money or payment information. To protect against the scheme, buy from trusted retailers, verify seller reviews and web addresses, use secure payment methods, and reject deals or payment demands that seem suspicious. Phishing and impersonation : Emails, texts and calls posing as retailers, banks, delivery companies, government agencies or relatives pressure people to click links, share information or send money. When faced with the possibility of this type of fraud, pause before responding, refuse to click unexpected links or attachments, and independently contact the person or organization through a verified number or website.

: Emails, texts and calls posing as retailers, banks, delivery companies, government agencies or relatives pressure people to click links, share information or send money. When faced with the possibility of this type of fraud, pause before responding, refuse to click unexpected links or attachments, and independently contact the person or organization through a verified number or website. Delivery and mail schemes : Fake delivery notices request fees or personal information, while thieves target packages, checks and gift cards. According to the FBI’s 2025 IC3 Annual Report, reported losses from non-payment and non-delivery fraud totaled $504.4 million. People can avoid becoming victims of this crime by checking delivery status directly through the carrier’s official website or app, declining unexpected fee requests, collecting mail promptly, and using secure delivery options.

: Fake delivery notices request fees or personal information, while thieves target packages, checks and gift cards. According to the FBI’s 2025 IC3 Annual Report, reported losses from non-payment and non-delivery fraud totaled $504.4 million. People can avoid becoming victims of this crime by checking delivery status directly through the carrier’s official website or app, declining unexpected fee requests, collecting mail promptly, and using secure delivery options. Payment and account fraud: Criminals exploit gift cards, payment apps, fake refunds and stolen passwords to take over accounts or obtain irreversible payments. This type of fraud can be avoided by refusing demands for gift cards or irreversible transfers, using strong unique passwords and multifactor authentication, and confirming refund or payment requests directly with the company.

Criminals exploit gift cards, payment apps, fake refunds and stolen passwords to take over accounts or obtain irreversible payments. This type of fraud can be avoided by refusing demands for gift cards or irreversible transfers, using strong unique passwords and multifactor authentication, and confirming refund or payment requests directly with the company. Charity and travel scams: Fraudsters promote fake charities, crowdfunding appeals, vacation rentals, airfare deals and reservation services. Avoid them by researching organizations and travel providers independently, booking through established platforms, confirming property and reservation details, and avoiding pressure to pay by wire transfer, gift card or cryptocurrency.

Fraudsters promote fake charities, crowdfunding appeals, vacation rentals, airfare deals and reservation services. Avoid them by researching organizations and travel providers independently, booking through established platforms, confirming property and reservation details, and avoiding pressure to pay by wire transfer, gift card or cryptocurrency. Identity theft: Fraudulent websites, forms and messages collect personal and financial information for unauthorized use. Avoid it by limiting the information you share, using strong unique passwords and multifactor authentication, monitoring financial and credit accounts, and entering sensitive information only on verified secure websites.

IRS-CI encourages the public to share information regarding known or suspected tax and financial fraud. To report a suspected crime, taxpayers may visit IRS.gov or contact the CI Atlanta Field Office by email at atlantafieldoffice@ci.irs.gov.