VSU Makes History with Georgia’s First King Sejong Institute

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PHOTO: King Sejong Institute Valdosta recently held a Grand Opening event, inviting guests to learn more about this new Valdosta State University initiative, participate in a calligraphy workshop, taste the unique flavors of Korean food, and enjoy a special Hunminjeongeum calligraphy performance by special guest Churlwoo Shin.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University opens Georgia’s first King Sejong Institute, offering Korean language and cultural programs.

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King Sejong Institute Valdosta recently held a Grand Opening event, inviting guests to learn more about this new Valdosta State University initiative, participate in a calligraphy workshop, taste the unique flavors of Korean food, and enjoy a special Hunminjeongeum calligraphy performance by special guest Churlwoo Shin. King Sejong Institute Valdosta recently held a Grand Opening event, inviting guests to learn more about this new Valdosta State University initiative, participate in a calligraphy workshop, taste the unique flavors of Korean food, and enjoy a special Hunminjeongeum calligraphy performance by special guest Churlwoo Shin.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University is now home to the first King Sejong Institute in Georgia.

Established in response to Georgia’s growing importance as a center for Korean business, investment, and cultural exchange, this new initiative positions VSU as a bridge between South Georgia and South Korea while expanding access to global learning and collaboration, said Dr. Byeonghwa Park, director of King Sejong Institute Valdosta.

“Georgia has never had a King Sejong Institute, and we saw a unique opportunity for VSU to help fill that gap,” Park explained. “Our goal was to create a place where VSU students, faculty, and staff along with members of the broader community could learn the Korean language, experience Korean culture, and develop a deeper understanding of Korea.

“At the same time, we believed the institute could support VSU’s broader internationalization efforts and help build stronger educational, cultural, and, eventually, business connections between South Georgia and South Korea. Becoming the first King Sejong Institute in Georgia makes this opportunity especially meaningful for VSU and our region.”

King Sejong Institute Valdosta recently held a Grand Opening event, inviting guests to learn more about this new initiative, participate in a calligraphy workshop, taste the unique flavors of Korean food, and enjoy a special Hunminjeongeum calligraphy performance by special guest Churlwoo Shin.

The first free, online Korean language courses were announced in late September and reached capacity in less than 24 hours. Additional language learning opportunities will be announced soon.

“The early response has been very encouraging,” Park shared. “Our initial language offerings attracted strong interest, and we received inquiries from people who wanted to join even after the courses had begun. That tells us there is genuine demand for Korean language learning in this area.”

“We have also seen strong participation and enthusiasm in our cultural programs,” he added. “The response to activities surrounding the Grand Opening, including the Korean calligraphy programs, reinforced our belief that people are interested not only in learning the Korean language but also in experiencing Korean culture firsthand.

“We are still in the early stages, but the level of interest has exceeded our expectations.”

King Sejong Institute Valdosta represents an important milestone in VSU’s efforts to expand international engagement and connect the region with a growing global network of educational, cultural, and business opportunities.

As interest in this new initiative increases, activities offered through King Sejong Institute Valdosta will include guest lectures and performances; special cultural events; opportunities for cultural exchange with Korean students, universities, and partner organizations; and courses in Korean language and conversation, Korean food and culinary culture, as well as K-pop, K-film, K-drama, and more contemporary culture. No prior knowledge is required to participate. Most of the programming is offered free of charge, but occasionally something may require a minimal fee.

“One of the most important features of King Sejong Institute Valdosta is that it is open not only to VSU students, faculty, and staff but also to members of the general public,” Park said. “That includes our Korean language courses as well as cultural programs and special events. Participants do not need to be affiliated with VSU to take part. Our goal is to make Korean language and culture accessible to the entire community and to create opportunities for people from different backgrounds to learn together.”

King Sejong Institute Valdosta is an independent international language and cultural initiative operating under the umbrella of VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration. It is funded by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, which was founded in 2012 by the South Korean government under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. Its purpose is to encourage people around the world to learn the Korean language. Its name refers to Sejong the Great, the inventor of the Korean alphabet.

Park credited Dr. Guclu Atinc, dean of the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, and VSU leadership for the institutional support that helped bring this new initiative to campus.

In his role as director of King Sejong Institute Valdosta, Park oversees the overall direction and development of the institute, including academic and cultural programming, partnerships with King Sejong Institute Foundation and Hannam University, community engagement, and the development of future opportunities for collaboration between VSU and Korean institutions and organizations. He also serves VSU as an associate professor of management in the Department of Management and Marketing, and as director of the J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship.

Park believes there will be opportunities in the future for King Sejong Institute Valdosta and the J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship to collaborate, “particularly as we develop relationships with Korean companies and organizations in Georgia.”

The King Sejong Institute Valdosta office is located in Pound Hall Room 1001B on VSU’s Rea and Lillian Steele North Campus. Email ksi@valdosta.edu for more information.