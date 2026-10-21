Blue Bird Announces $300 Million Expansion in Georgia

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FORT VALLEY — Blue Bird plans a $300 million manufacturing expansion in Peach County that will create 375 jobs over three years.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Blue Bird Corporation (Blue Bird), a technology leader and innovator of school buses, is expanding its existing footprint in Peach County. The company plans to invest an estimated $300 million in a new manufacturing facility in Fort Valley, creating 375 new jobs over the next three years.

“For nearly 100 years, Blue Bird has been an incredible part of Georgia’s story, and now that story will continue to be written for years to come,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are proud when our long-time partners can grow and adapt to changing markets right here in the Peach State, and this expansion is the latest example that our pro-business environment is fostering sustained success for our business partners. I want to congratulate Blue Bird, Fort Valley, and Peach County on this announcement and their continued prosperity.”

Blue Bird school buses are available in a wide range of options and configurations to meet the diverse needs of school districts worldwide. The company has set industry standards through innovative design, engineering excellence, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, and currently supports more than 1,900 employees in Georgia.

“Georgia is where Blue Bird was born, and it has been our home for nearly 100 years. Every bus that rolls out of our plant carries the pride of the people across Middle Georgia who build it,” said John Wyskiel, President and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Our new facility in Fort Valley is our way of investing back into the community where we will continue to build more of the safe, dependable buses that school districts rely on, so we can keep getting children to school safely for the next hundred years.”

Blue Bird will convert a former manufacturing site for diesel-powered motorhomes at 401 Wanderlodge Way in Fort Valley into a new facility to build buses of all powertrains. The new, 1-million-square-foot manufacturing facility will produce Type C school buses, including diesel, gasoline, propane, and electric-powered models. Construction is expected to begin in Q1 2027. The company will be hiring for manufacturing, operations, and technician roles. To learn more about Blue Bird, including where interested individuals can apply for jobs, visit www.blue-bird.com/careers.

“For generations, Fort Valley has helped Blue Bird move America forward. Today, Blue Bird is helping Fort Valley move toward a new century of possibilities,” said Fort Valley Mayor Shakeena B. Reeves. “May the next 100 years be defined not only by the buses we manufacture, but by the families we strengthen, the opportunities we create, and the future we build together.”

“Peach County is proud to be home to Blue Bird, and this massive $300 million expansion and creation of 375 new jobs is a monumental win for our entire community,” said Commissioner Roy Lewis, Peach County Board of Commissioners. “This investment underscores the strength of our local workforce and our collaborative partnership with state and local leaders. We look forward to seeing Blue Bird continue to thrive right here in Fort Valley.”

Regional Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Peach County and Georgia Quick Start.

“Since 1927, Blue Bird has been one of Georgia’s longest-standing automotive manufacturers, evolving with the industry while continuing to grow in Fort Valley and Middle Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “For nearly 100 years, families across America have placed their trust in Blue Bird every school day, entrusting these buses to safely carry their children to and from school. It’s remarkable to see that legacy continuing to create jobs and opportunity in a rural Georgia community, and to see Blue Bird continuing to invest and grow in the place it has called home for generations. Congratulations to Blue Bird on its upcoming centennial and to our local partners in Fort Valley and Peach County who have helped make this remarkable legacy possible.”

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Their dedicated team members design, engineer, and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is a proven leader in low-and-zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric-powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.