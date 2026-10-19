Children’s Imagination Station announces $5 admission for SNAP recipients

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VALDOSTA — Children’s Imagination Station joins Museums for All, offering $5 admission to eligible families receiving SNAP benefits.

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[Valdosta, GA]—Today, Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM) to encourage individuals of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum habits. Museums for All is part of the Imagination Station’s commitment to welcome all families and inspire creativity, curiosity, and connection through imaginative play.

“At the Children’s Imagination Station, we believe that when children have access to hands-on learning experiences, they develop the tools they need to succeed,” said Kimberly Cliett, Director of Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. “Through the Museums for All Program, we are proud to help reduce financial barriers and create opportunities for our supportive community, so guests can be creative, curious and connected.”

The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the Imagination Station for a minimal fee of $5 per person, up to four people, to individuals and families presenting a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and government-issued ID during all normal operating hours.

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 850 institutions participate in the program, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Virgin Islands. For additional information about Museums for All, please visit www.Museums4All.org.

Located at 512 North Ashley Street, the Imagination Station is open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturdays. Eligible visitors interested in purchasing Museum for All tickets can be purchased in-person at the Imagination Station.

For more information, contact Raegen at rregister@childrensimaginationstation.org, or 229.506.5609, x131.