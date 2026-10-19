Nothing Bundt Cakes opens new bakery in Valdosta

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VALDOSTA — Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened a new bakery in Baytree Place, with grand opening celebrations planned for December.

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Valdosta, GA – The area has a new dessert and gifting option with this morning’s opening of a new Nothing Bundt Cakes in Valdosta’s Baytree Place. “We are looking forward to extending joy and sharing life’s moments – both with our cakes and with our team who is committed to caring for the community,” shared Michael Murry, president of Celebration Cakes, which owns the new bakery.

The newest Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 1847 Norman Drive, Valdosta, GA 31602 and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The luscious cakes are baked daily using the finest ingredients, including real eggs, butter and cream cheese, in 40 unique designs and 10-plus delicious flavors.

“We are excited to be able to celebrate with Valdosta as we kick off Fall and the exciting holidays ahead!” continued Murry. “And to be able to partner with Second Harvest of South Georgia and serve those in need is frosting on the cake.” (For complete details of the December grand opening celebration, see below.)

GRAND OPENING EVENTS

Thursday, December 3 BOGO Bundtlet Offer – The first 50 Guests with purchase will receive a BOGO Bundtlet coupon to use on a future visit Community Appreciation Day – The following will receive 20% off in-bakery cake purchases (with badge/ID or uniform): Healthcare Workers, Teachers and School Staff, First Responders, and Military

Friday, December 4 City Employees and Chamber Appreciation Day – City Employees and Chamber Members and Staff will receive 20% off in-bakery cake purchases with badge or business card 10 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting with the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, December 5 10 a.m. – Free Bundtlets for a Year! The first 50 Guests with purchase will receive a “Free Bundtlets for a Year” punch card, which can be redeemed for one (1) Bundtlet per month for twelve (12) months at the Valdosta, GA bakery Free Confetti Bundtlets – Bundtastic Rewards® Loyalty app members (new or existing) will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet while supplies last. One free Bundtlet per guest. Substitutions not permitted. Valid in bakery only Second Harvest of South Georgia Benefit Day – 20% of sales will be donated to this organization dedicated to feeding our neighbors in need.



About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with more than 800 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations. Named America’s No. 1 Favorite Brand in Technomic’s America’s Favorite Chains survey in 2024 and 2025, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking and Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Hall of Fame.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.