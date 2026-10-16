Valdosta Faces Colquitt County in Friday Night Showdown

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — The Wildcats travel to Moultrie Friday to face Colquitt County in the GPB Game of the Week, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta High School Wildcats will travel to Moultrie on Friday, October 16, to face the Colquitt County Packers in a highly anticipated region matchup that has been selected as the Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

The statewide broadcast will give football fans across Georgia an opportunity to watch one of South Georgia’s most anticipated matchups and see the Wildcats compete on a statewide stage.

Valdosta fans traveling to Moultrie are encouraged to participate in a WHITE OUT by wearing white and filling the visitors’ stands in support of the Wildcats.

Game Information:

Matchup: Valdosta Wildcats at Colquitt County Packers

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie, Georgia

Tickets: $13.60 through GoFan or $12 cash at the gate

Television: GPB-TV

Online Streaming: GPB Game of the Week – Valdosta at Colquitt County

Fans unable to attend in person can watch the game live on GPB-TV or stream the broadcast online through GPB Sports.

Valdosta City Schools encourages Wildcat Nation to show its support, whether cheering from the stands in Moultrie or tuning in from home.

BelieVe in the V! Go Cats!