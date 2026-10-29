Valdosta Fire Department Launches Free Home Fire Safety Program

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VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Fire Department is offering free home safety assessments and smoke alarm installations to help protect families.

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Valdosta, GA — In light of the recent heartbreak and loss our community has suffered, the Valdosta Fire Department is reaching out a helping hand to ensure every resident feels safe and protected in their home.

Fires can be unpredictable and affect any household, often starting in a matter of seconds. They can spark from the least expected, everyday things we all rely on—like home appliances, electronic devices, cooking equipment, or common electrical systems. When these unexpected events happen, having an early warning and an emergency plan is extremely important in keeping a family safe.

To support our neighbors during this difficult time, the Valdosta Fire Department is launching a free home safety program. Beginning immediately, community members can contact the department to schedule their completely free Home Safety Assessments, which include smoke alarm installations for any resident in need.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families who are grieving right now, and our primary goal is to stand beside our community and prevent further tragedy,” said Fire Chief Haynes. “We want to make it as simple as we can for every family to have peace of mind. Please let us come out, check your home, talk about home escape plans, and install these life-saving alarms for you. There is absolutely no cost, and we are happy to do it.”

Anyone can request a free home assessment and smoke alarm installation today by calling (229)333-1835 or emailing tcarder@valdostacity.com.