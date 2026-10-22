Georgia’s Delayed Harvest Trout Season Opens November 1

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GEORGIA — Anglers can enjoy catch-and-release trout fishing at five designated streams as Delayed Harvest season begins November 1.

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Mark your calendars—Nov. 1 kicks off Georgia’s Delayed Harvest trout season! Stockings begin November 2nd and five specially managed streams will be freshly stocked and full of action, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Trout fishing is available year-round in Georgia, but there are five designated streams that follow Delayed Harvest (DH) regulations to enhance angler success,” explains Chris French, WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator. “From November 1 to May 14, these trout streams are catch-and-release only and anglers must also only use single hook, artificial lures. These streams are stocked monthly by WRD, alongside partners like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and South Carolina DNR. This approach of regular stocking and catch-and-release ensures great trout catch rates during the delayed harvest season.” Continue Reading Here… georgiawildlife.com/delayed-harvest-trout-season-begins-nov-1-georgia

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