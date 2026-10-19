////VPD arrests 37-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

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VALDOSTA — A man faces multiple child molestation charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile while driving her to school.

Release:

A juvenile under the age of 16 was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 37-year-old who she knew and trusted.

On October 1, 2026, a Valdosta Police Department School Resource Officer received information that a student, under the age of 16, disclosed to another student that she had been sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

A Valdosta Police Department Detective responded to the school to speak with the victim. Through the lengthy investigation, and with assistance from the Children’s Advocacy Center and The Haven, the detective determined that the victim was given a ride to school by someone she knew, identified as Ervin Lamar McCullen, 37. As McCullen drove her to school, he pulled into a parking lot and sexually assaulted the victim.

On October 15, 2026, arrest warrants were obtained on McCullen for:

Aggravated Child Molestation-felony;

Child Molestation-felony;

Sexual Battery on a child under 16-felony;

Enticing a child for indecent purposes-felony; and

Cruelty to children in the first degree-felony.

Immediately after obtaining the arrest warrants, officers and detectives began looking for McCullen. Using the FLOCK automated license plate readers, officers received an alert on McCullen’s vehicle. Several officers began to search the area where McCullen’s vehicle had alerted on FLOCK and found it in a driveway of a residence in the 800 block of Ponderosa Drive. McCullen was observed standing under the carport of the residence, and officers quickly took him into custody.

McCullen was taken to Lowndes County Jail on the active arrest warrants.

“We are so thankful that the student the victim confided in immediately notified school authorities,” said Chief Leslie Manahan. “This young victim was supposed to be taken to school by someone that she knew, trusted, and was comfortable with, and she should have felt safe. Instead, he took advantage of her and the situation. We pray for this young victim as she works to move forward from this traumatic experience.”