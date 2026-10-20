Wiregrass Celebrates Graduates of Workforce Training Program

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PHOTO: Pictured are Audrey Martin and Joseph Collier of the Valdosta Campus. Additional graduates include DaRon Green of the Valdosta Campus, Anzleigh Reliford of the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, and a student from Cook County, who are not pictured.

VALDOSTA — Wiregrass Technical College recognizes adult learners gaining workforce skills and career credentials through its IET program.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is recognizing students participating in its Integrated Education and Training (IET) program, an initiative designed to help adult learners gain valuable workforce skills and earn industry-recognized credentials while working toward their high school equivalency.

The program combines academic instruction with hands-on workforce preparation, providing students with opportunities to develop the technical knowledge and professional skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive job market.

Through the IET program, students receive employability training, essential soft skills development, and career-focused instruction that prepares them for meaningful employment opportunities. Training options range from two-week, non-credit courses to semester-long Technical Certificates of Credit (TCC), allowing students to pursue educational pathways that align with their career goals.

Students recognized during the October 15 gathering included Audrey Martin, Joseph Collier, and DaRon Green from the Valdosta Campus, along with Anzleigh Reliford from the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. A student from Cook County was also among those recognized.

The IET program reflects Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s ongoing commitment to removing barriers to education and creating accessible pathways to career advancement. By combining high school equivalency preparation with workforce training, the college helps adult learners build confidence, strengthen their qualifications, and take important steps toward long-term career success.

“The IET program is a great opportunity for eligible Adult Education students to gain valuable workforce skills and earn industry-recognized credentials at no cost,” said Trevecca Doggett, IET/WPL Coordinator. “We encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity to continue their education, build their skills, and prepare for future career opportunities.”

The IET program is offered at no cost to eligible Adult Education students, making career-focused training more accessible to individuals seeking to improve their employment opportunities.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Integrated Education and Training program are encouraged to contact Trevecca Doggett, IET/WPL Coordinator, at 229-468-2275.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, serves an 11-county service area in South Georgia. The college provides career-focused education, workforce development, adult education, and economic development opportunities designed to prepare students for successful careers while supporting the workforce needs of the communities it serves.