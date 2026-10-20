////Former Police Sergeant Charged for Misuse of Flock System

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VIDALIA — The GBI arrested a former police sergeant accused of misusing a license plate reader system for non-law enforcement purposes.

Release:

Vidalia, GA (October 19, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged former Vidalia Police Department Sergeant Santonio Wilcher, age 37, of Lyons, GA, with two counts of Misuse of a License Plate Reader System and Violation of Oath of Office following an investigation into the misuse of access to the Flock Safety System.

On Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the Vidalia Police Department (VPD) requested the GBI to investigate allegations of employee misuse following an internal audit of the VPD Flock Safety System. Preliminary information indicates that Wilcher accessed the Flock system on multiple occasions for non-law enforcement purposes.

Wilcher is no longer employed with the Vidalia Police Department.

Wilcher was booked into the Toombs County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.