////Erin Fowler Named State Court Judge in Forsyth County

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ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Magistrate Judge Erin H. Fowler to fill a new State Court judgeship in Forsyth County.

Release:

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of Erin H. Fowler to the State Court of Forsyth County, filling the vacancy created by the passage of HB 750 (Act 520) during the 2026 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Erin H. Fowler has served as a judge on the Magistrate Court of Forsyth County since January of 2017. She has also sat in designation on the Superior Court of the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit and ad hoc for both the State and Juvenile Courts of Forsyth County. Prior to joining the bench full-time in 2024, she owned and operated Erin Fowler Law, P.C., where she litigated domestic, juvenile, and criminal cases. She has dedicated her legal career to serving her community.

Erin received her Bachelor of Science in Social Science from Florida State University in 2005 and earned her Juris Doctor from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School in 2012. While in law school, she was recognized for her academic success, earning the Melissa Hamrick Scholarship and the Dean’s Award.

Erin and her husband, Jeff, have been married for 19 years and have two children. They reside in Forsyth County.