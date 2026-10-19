////Two men dead after Richmond Hill shooting leads to police chase

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RICHMOND HILL — The GBI is investigating the deaths of two men following a shooting and police pursuit on October 17.

Release:

Richmond Hill, Bryan County, GA (October 17, 2026) – At the request of the Richmond Hill Police Department (RHPD), GBI agents are investigating the deaths of Mykyle Augustus Barton, age 37, and Lawrence Zion Pritchard, age 33, both of Richmond Hill, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 12:14 a.m., on October 17, 2026, Bryan County 911 received a shots-fired call at a home in the 100 block of Golden Grove Lane in Richmond Hill. RHPD officers arrived on scene and discovered a man, later identified as Barton, with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Barton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A resident of the home told officers that a man, later identified as Pritchard, had shot Barton. Officers located Pritchard near the home, but he drove away in an SUV. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the SUV, but Pritchard refused to stop, initiating a pursuit. During the pursuit, officers attempted multiple Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuvers but were unsuccessful. Pritchard eventually drove into a parking lot in the 12000 block of Georgia Hwy. 144, where he stopped the SUV. Officers then discovered Pritchard in the SUV with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Pritchard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies of Barton and Pritchard will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.