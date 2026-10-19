////Ellijay man injured in exchange of gunfire with sheriff’s deputies

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ELLIJAY — The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 47-year-old man injured following a domestic dispute.

Release:

Ellijay, Gilmer County, GA (October 17, 2026) – At the request of the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Ellijay, GA. Rickey Neil Gary, age 47, of Ellijay, GA, was injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 12:55 p.m., on October 16, 2026, Gilmer County received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at a home in the 2000 block of Yukon Road in Ellijay, GA. When deputies arrived at the home, they encountered Gary in the yard. Gary grabbed a rifle from the backseat of his truck. Officers gave commands to Gary to drop the gun. Gary did not comply and walked away from officers into an outdoor garage with the rifle. Gary and the deputies exchanged gunfire, and Gary ran away into the woods surrounding the home. At about 3:40 p.m., Gary exited the woods and was taken into custody without further incident. Gary was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at (706) 348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit for review.