////UGA Receives $9M for Peanut Research Lab

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ATHENS — The University of Georgia receives $9 million to lead a new international peanut research and innovation laboratory.

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The program will strengthen the state’s position as a global center for agricultural innovation

Athens, Ga. – The University of Georgia will lead the new Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Peanut, a U.S. Department of State program that brings together U.S. and international scientists to make peanut farming more productive, profitable and safe.

The award is for up to five years, with an initial obligation of $9 million for the first year funded through a cooperative agreement with the State Department’s Bureau of Disaster and Humanitarian Response.

Peanut Innovation Lab researchers will develop improved, climate-resilient and high-quality peanut varieties and test advanced peanut lines across a regional network in Africa using artificial intelligence, remote sensing and modern genomics to speed up breeding. The team will also work to improve production practices, improve postharvest quality, expand small-scale mechanization and strengthen seed systems and markets.

By leveraging Georgia’s deep expertise in peanut research, breeding and production, the Peanut Innovation Lab will strengthen the state’s position as a global center for agricultural innovation while generating new opportunities for U.S. exports, equipping researchers and students with international experience and helping protect American growers from emerging pest and disease threats.

The project will also expand workforce development, with a commitment to training more than 100 U.S. and international researchers and students through graduate education, exchanges, internships and technical training programs.

“This new lab lets us put the best of U.S. peanut science to work with partners abroad, turning advances in genomics, breeding, technology, quality and safety into better, safer peanuts and stronger markets for farmers in America and around the world,” said Scott Jackson, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar and Peanut Innovation Lab director.