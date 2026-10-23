////Chairman Bill Slaughter Honored for Completing ACCG Leadership Training

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LOWNDES CO. — Chairman Bill Slaughter has been recognized by ACCG for completing specialized county government leadership training.

Release:

ATLANTA, Ga. (Oct. 21, 2026) – The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) recognized more than 100 county officials for completing requirements in the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy. Recipients were presented with their achievement certificates during the association’s 2026 Legislative Leadership Conference at The Classic Center in Athens-Clarke County. Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter was honored for successfully completing the County Operations and Management specialty track requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy.

ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia (CVIOG) have collaborated for more than two decades to provide county officials with supplemental training and educational tools in the Lifelong Learning Academy. With abundant courses from which they may choose, every county official has a tailor-made learning experience that allows them to excel in specific areas of expertise.

“The Lifelong Learning Academy provides county officials with valuable knowledge of the fundamentals of county government and keeps them current on emerging issues and trends,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “By investing in their education, county leaders strengthen their ability to respond effectively to challenges and make a meaningful difference in their communities. I commend Chairman Slaughter for his dedication to ongoing learning and to a better understanding of the community he serves.”

The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – which comprises county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and CVIOG– meet regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has been successful in equipping county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.

“As chairman, I believe it’s important to continue learning and growing to serve our community to the best of our ability. The ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy offers valuable opportunities to deepen our understanding of county government and the responsibilities we have to our citizens. I’m honored to be recognized for this achievement and remain committed to making informed decisions that positively impact the future of Lowndes County,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter.

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ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs. Formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department, ACCG today serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties. For more information, go to www.accg.org.