Lowndes High Football Continues Region Play Against Richmond Hill

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LOWNDES CO. — Lowndes High School continues region football play Friday night against Richmond Hill at New Wildcat Stadium.

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Our Lowndes Vikings return to region play this Friday night, October 23, as they hit the road to face the Richmond Hill Wildcats! Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at New Wildcat Stadium, located at 500 Wildcat Boulevard in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Viking fans, make plans to travel and support our team as they take on the Wildcats in this important region matchup!

🎟️ Ticket Information: Tickets are available exclusively through GoFan. Fans can purchase tickets by searching “GoFan Lowndes High” on Google or by clicking the link below.

https://gofan.co/event/6362766?schoolId=GA7173

Let’s Go, Vikings! 🏈