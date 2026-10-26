/, Local Sports, Sports/High School Football Scores – 10/23/26
High school football scoreboard advertisement banner.
Local NewsOctober 26, 2026

High School Football Scores – 10/23/26

Share with friends

​​​​Presented by Southeastern Credit Union.​

 
Lowndes Vikings at Richmond Hill Wildcats
7-0   5-3
36   15

Final

​​​​​​​​​​​​

 
Camden Co. Wildcats at Valdosta Wildcats
5-3   7-0
10   63
Final

​​​​​​​​​​​​

 
Cook Hornets  at Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets
3-4   6-1
14   21
Final

​​​​​​​​​

 
Berrien Rebels
 at Fitzgerald Hurricane
5-2   5-3
7   47
Final

​​​​​​​

​​

 
Valwood Valiants at Southland Raiders
7-1   3-6
48   0
Final​​​​​​​

 

​​​

 
Lanier Co. Bulldogs at Clinch Co. Panthers
0-7   4-3
0   42
Final​​​​​

 

 
Northside Eagles at Coffee Trojans
3-4   6-1

7

   37
Final

​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​

 

Lee Co. Trojans

 at Tift Co. Blue Devils
7-1   3-5
49   14
Final

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Red football helmet with white faceguard design.   
 Thomasville Bulldogs at Bacon Co. Red Raiders
7-1   2-5
45   21
Final

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

 
Sumter Co. Panthers at Worth Co. Rams
2-4   4-3
3   7
Final

TAGS:

Related posts