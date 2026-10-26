High School Football Scores – 10/23/26

Presented by Southeastern Credit Union.
|Lowndes Vikings
|at
|Richmond Hill Wildcats
|7-0
|5-3
|36
|15
|
Final
|Camden Co. Wildcats
|at
|Valdosta Wildcats
|5-3
|7-0
|10
|63
|Final
|Cook Hornets
|at
|Jeff Davis Yellow Jackets
|3-4
|6-1
|14
|21
|
|Berrien Rebels
|at
|Fitzgerald Hurricane
|5-2
|5-3
|7
|47
|Final
|Valwood Valiants
|at
|Southland Raiders
|7-1
|3-6
|48
|0
|Final
|Lanier Co. Bulldogs
|at
|Clinch Co. Panthers
|0-7
|4-3
|0
|42
|Final
|Northside Eagles
|at
|Coffee Trojans
|3-4
|6-1
|
7
|37
|Final
|
Lee Co. Trojans
|at
|Tift Co. Blue Devils
|7-1
|3-5
|49
|14
|Final
|Thomasville Bulldogs
|at
|Bacon Co. Red Raiders
|7-1
|2-5
|45
|21
|
|Sumter Co. Panthers
|at
|Worth Co. Rams
|2-4
|4-3
|3
|7
|Final