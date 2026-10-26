Lowndes Announces Ticket Sales for Winnersville Classic

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VALDOSTA — Lowndes announces ticket sales for Friday’s rivalry game against Valdosta, with public sales beginning Tuesday.

Release:

With a road victory over Richmond Hill, our Vikings have improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. The Region 1-7A schedule continues on Friday, October 30, when we host Valdosta High School on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m.

Tickets will be sold in accordance with the Lowndes Athletic Ticket Priority system. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $10 each when purchased with cash or $11 when using the GoFan credit option.

Ticket sales will follow this schedule:

Monday, October 26 – Touchdown Club Members

Touchdown Club members may purchase tickets according to their priority level beginning at 5:30 p.m. during the Viking Touchdown Club meeting. The meeting will be held in Meeting Rooms 1 and 2 at the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Members should enter through the two exterior doors facing the parking lot. Touchdown Club officers will be present to organize members according to their priority levels.

Monday, October 26 – Season Ticket Holders

Beginning at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening, season ticket holders may purchase additional tickets, up to the number of reserved-seat season tickets held in their names.

Tickets may be purchased at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office, located inside the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end of the building, across from Whistle Express Car Wash.

Tuesday, October 27 – Public Sale

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office.

Thank you for your continued support, and GO VIKINGS!