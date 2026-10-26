Georgia Gas Tax Suspension Extended Through Thanksgiving Holiday

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ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp extends Georgia’s gas tax suspension through November 30 to provide relief during holiday travel.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, in consultation with Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones and Speaker of the House Jon Burns, today announced he is extending a state of emergency due to global market volatility and the corresponding suspension of the state’s motor fuel excise tax through November 30. With gas and diesel prices remaining high, this action will provide needed relief for Georgians through the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

“With a major holiday coming up and fuel prices still at high levels, I am proud to take this step to keep more money in Georgians’ pockets,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Our commitment to fiscal responsibility and stewarding taxpayer dollars has allowed us to act when needed, whether by suspending the gas tax or returning billions to taxpayers through income tax refunds and property tax relief. I’m grateful to our partners in the General Assembly for their support and for standing with us to budget conservatively for times such as these.”

This follows the Governor’s previous executive orders declaring a state of emergency, which also suspended state weight limits on commercial vehicles, and then extending that state of emergency and also suspending penalties for using off-road “dyed” diesel on roads. Read the Governor’s executive order here.

Georgia’s current motor fuel excise tax is 33.3 cents per gallon for gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon for diesel. Following the suspension of the state motor fuel tax on September 28, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia has remained well below the national average, according to AAA. Georgia’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is approximately 63 cents below the national average, and the average price for diesel is around 61 cents below the national average. The current average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is $3.66, and the average price for a gallon of diesel is $5.72.