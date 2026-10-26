////Lowndes County Schools Unveils Vision for Crimson Career Corner

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PHOTO: Lowndes High School students Olivia Steel and Bethany Spell sell plants grown in agriculture classes to Lowndes County Fire Chief Billy Young and Lowndes County PIO Meghan Barwick.

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools shares plans for a student-run marketplace featuring products, services, and a Crimson Café.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Lowndes County Schools gave community partners a first look at the vision taking shape for the Crimson Career Corner, a student-run entrepreneurial learning experience designed to bring learning, creativity, and community together.

Viking students are already creating impressive projects each day, and now, the school system is working to create a space where the community can come and do business with them. The Crimson Career Corner will give our community a closer look at the incredible work happening within our schools while giving students valuable, real-world entrepreneurial experience.

The vision was introduced to community partners during Brewing Brighter Futures, a kickoff and information session held Thursday, October 22. Guests learned more about plans for the Crimson Career Corner and saw firsthand the skills Lowndes High School students are already developing through Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) programs.

Located in front of Lowndes High School, the Crimson Career Corner is currently in the strategic planning and development stages. The district is working to transform the space into a student-centered environment where students can move beyond practicing skills in the classroom and apply them through authentic interactions with customers and community members.

“The Crimson Career Corner represents a shared vision coming to life, from the commitment of our Board of Education and district leadership to the passion of our teachers and the talents and dreams of our students,” says Sandra Wilcher, Lowndes County Schools Superintendent. “We know that some of the greatest measures of success go beyond test scores. They are found when students discover their passions, build confidence, and see new possibilities for their futures. Our dream is to build upon the incredible learning already happening in our classrooms by creating authentic entrepreneurial experiences that connect student creativity, learning, and opportunity with our community. This is One Lowndes, working together to turn opportunities into possibilities and dreams into futures.”

During Brewing Brighter Futures, CTAE and entrepreneurial students offered a preview of what that vision could look like. Preliminary booths were staffed by students who shared information about their programs, demonstrated skills they have learned, and showcased products they have created.

Construction students displayed handmade rocking horses, while agriculture students offered potted plants and floral arrangements. Graphic design students showcased printed invitations and cards, and FCCLA students featured frozen casseroles, handmade pillows, and other textiles. Marketing students sold Viking merchandise through the Lowndes Locker, giving guests a glimpse of the retail experience that could become a permanent part of the Career Corner.

Students from Lowndes High School’s adapted curriculum program also teamed up with Culinary Arts students to provide a brunch spread for guests, offering another preview of one of the project’s central components: a second location of the Crimson Café.

The Crimson Café is already successfully operating inside Lowndes High School, where adapted curriculum students gain hands-on experience while working alongside peer mentors. The Career Corner vision would expand that opportunity into a community-facing setting, allowing students to build employability skills, confidence, independence, and real-world readiness beyond graduation.

“Our vision for extending the Crimson Café is to provide students in our adapted curriculum program with real-world experiences that build independence, strengthen employability skills, and create opportunities beyond graduation,” Mike Davis, Lowndes County Schools Board Chairman. “As a Board, we believe success looks different for every student, but opportunity should be available to all. That is what One Lowndes is all about.”

That commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for every student extends throughout the Crimson Career Corner, where programs across Lowndes High School can connect classroom learning with real-world experience. Through collaboration, creativity, and community engagement, students will have new ways to put their skills into practice.

“The Crimson Career Corner creates an exciting opportunity for our students to showcase their talents, build meaningful relationships, and make a lasting impact on Lowndes County while developing the skills and confidence to shape their own futures,” Krista Pearson, Lowndes High School Principal, explains.

As plans progress, the Crimson Career Corner is envisioned to include more permanent spaces where CTAE programs can showcase and sell student-created products, provide services, and interact directly with the community. While each experience will look different, they will share one purpose: giving students authentic opportunities to put classroom learning to work.

Through those interactions, students will gain experience in communication, customer service, teamwork, problem-solving, business operations, and other skills that translate directly into the workplace.

Brewing Brighter Futures also served as an opportunity to invite local businesses, organizations, and community members into the project as it moves forward. Community support and partnerships will play an important role in helping Lowndes County Schools turn the Crimson Career Corner vision into a sustainable learning experience for students.

For Lowndes County Schools, the project represents an ongoing commitment to creating opportunities that prepare students not only for graduation, but for the careers, workplaces, and communities they will enter afterward.

Strategic planning and preparations for the Crimson Career Corner are underway. Additional details about student programs, community offerings, and the future operating hours of the space will be shared as the project progresses.