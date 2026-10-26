Mitsubishi Power Announces $490 Million Expansion in Chatham County

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CHATHAM CO. — Mitsubishi Power announces a $490 million expansion near Pooler, creating more than 220 new jobs in Georgia.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) is investing $490 million in expanding its existing footprint in Georgia. The company plans to create more than 220 new jobs in Chatham County.

“When we met with Mitsubishi Power and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Tokyo, we came away with a deeper understanding of how the company could continue growing in Georgia. We are excited that the Savannah Machinery Works is expanding to turn those possibilities into reality,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Congratulations to all those who worked hard to support this job creator and the opportunities they will bring Georgians for over a decade, building on their long history as a valued member of this community.”

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Mitsubishi Power’s power generation solutions include gas, steam, and aero-derivative turbines; power trains and power islands; geothermal systems; environmental controls; and services. It also offers solutions that leverage AI-enabled autonomous operation of power plants. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, MHI is one of the world’s leading heavy machinery manufacturers with engineering and manufacturing businesses spanning energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace, and defense.

“Meeting the growing demand for power will require investment in facilities, in our supply chain, and in our workforce – which is what we’re building here at Savannah Machinery Works,” said Bill Newsom, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas. “This expansion strengthens American manufacturing and gives our people the advanced capabilities they need as they continue to deliver for our customers and help electricity growth across the Americas for decades to come.”

Mitsubishi Power’s Savannah Machinery Works is located at 1000 Pine Meadow Drive near Pooler. The expansion will add 450,000 square feet to manufacture parts for gas turbines. The company will hire for manufacturing, operations, heavy machinery, and technician roles. To learn more about roles at Mitsubishi Power, visit power.mhi.com/regions/amer/careers.

“Mitsubishi Power Americas’ announcement that they will be expanding is a huge win for Chatham County. This was a very highly competitive project that is the largest investment to date on behalf of Mitsubishi Power Americas and will create meaningful new job opportunities for our community,” said Trip Tollison, President and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority. “We want to thank SEDA Director of Existing Industry Zachary Ott from our team for his work, as well as our partners, including the Georgia Department of Economic Development. We look forward to a future groundbreaking ceremony to get the construction phase underway.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Mitsubishi Power Americas’ products are critical to America’s energy infrastructure, and the company is continuing to invest in Georgia because of the connectivity our ports, rail, highways, and airports provide,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “But there is a bigger story here. Mitsubishi Power first chose Georgia at the height of the recession, when our communities were hungry for good news and new opportunities. Georgia has stood alongside this company ever since, including numerous visits to its headquarters and years of building a relationship based on mutual understanding. Today, as demand for Mitsubishi Power’s products grows, this expansion is a reminder that economic development is about more than winning a project. It is about showing up, building relationships, and being a long-term partner. That is how we create lasting opportunities for Georgia and for the nation.”