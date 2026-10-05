Lowndes Hosts Camden County Friday at Martin Stadium

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LOWNDES COUNTY — The undefeated Lowndes Vikings open region play Friday night when they host the Camden County Wildcats at Martin Stadium.

Release:

After completing the non-region portion of the schedule with a 6-0 record, our Lowndes Vikings begin region play this Friday, October 9, when we host the Camden County High School Wildcats. According to the MaxPreps rankings, Camden County is currently ranked No. 14 in Georgia Class 7A.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase throughout the week. Reserved-seat tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate. As per GHSA policy all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office, located inside the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end of the building, across from Whistle Car Wash.

Ticket Office Hours:

Monday–Thursday: 12:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m.–Noon

Come out and support our Vikings as we begin region play!

Go Vikings!