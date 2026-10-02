Georgia Breaks Tourism Records for Fourth Consecutive Year

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ATLANTA – Georgia welcomed a record 175.6 million visitors in 2025, marking its fourth straight record-breaking tourism year. Governor Kemp’s Office

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in announcing that the state broke tourism records for the fourth consecutive year and ranked No. 5 in the nation for domestic overnight visitation for the sixth year in a row.

Speaking at the annual Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference, Governor Kemp shared that a record 175.6 million domestic and international visitors in calendar year 2025 spent $46.2 billion on Georgia’s lodging, restaurants, transportation, and other local businesses, surpassing the previous record set in 2024 by more than 2%. Those tourism dollars generated $5.3 billion in state and local tax revenues, saving each Georgia household nearly $1,300 in annual taxes on average.

“Georgia’s incredible natural wonders, welcoming communities, and unique attractions make our state a top destination for business and leisure travelers alike, as well as both families and employers who want to make Georgia their home,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “These figures are a testament to the work of hardworking Georgians statewide who provide visitors with a reason to keep Georgia on their mind, thereby generating revenue, supporting small businesses, and creating jobs for hardworking Georgians in all four corners of the Peach State.”

Tourism is one of Georgia’s largest economic contributors, generating $84.1 billion in statewide economic impact. The state’s tourism-supported workforce rose to 473,837 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, accounting for one in every 15 Georgia jobs.

During Governor Kemp’s term, Georgia’s visitor economy has grown more than 15%, from 152.3 million visitors in 2019 to an all-time high in 2025. Over this seven-year period, visitor spending increased by 22%, boosting state and local tax revenues by more than 24% – delivering record levels of tourism-generated economic impact and tax savings for Georgia families.

“Every visitor who chooses to spend time and money in our beautiful state helps create a better future for the people who call Georgia home,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Tourism is a powerful economic driver with real results. These latest numbers reflect the hard work of Georgia’s tourism professionals who keep our state competitive and a destination worth choosing time and again.”

GDEcD’s strategic tourism marketing efforts have remained a key driver of visitation to and within Georgia. In 2025, the state achieved a return on investment of $78 for every $1 invested in paid advertising alone, according to an advertising effectiveness study by SMARInsights.

“The foundation of Georgia’s tourism success is partnership,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of Tourism Jay Markwalter. “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Kemp, our General Assembly, Commissioner Wilson, the Tourism Foundation Board of Directors, and the efforts of our statewide tourism industry, we’re putting Georgia on travelers’ minds like never before. By working together to promote Georgia and deliver exceptional visitor experiences, we’re fueling sustainable growth that benefits every community in Georgia.”

Presented by GDEcD’s tourism arm – known to travelers as Explore Georgia – the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference draws more than 400 travel and hospitality professionals from across the state each year to learn, share best practices, and elevate the statewide tourism industry’s efforts to increase visitation to and within Georgia. The 2026 conference was held at the Jekyll Island Convention Center to showcase one of the state’s leading convention destinations.

This data is sourced from an annual study conducted by Tourism Economics and commissioned by the Georgia Department of Economic Development to measure the economic impact of tourism on the state and its 159 counties. Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, is a leader in global economic forecasting for the travel and tourism industry.

For more information about tourism in Georgia, visit Georgia.org.