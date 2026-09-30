SGBC Marks Fin & Feathers Valdosta Restart

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PHOTO: General Manager Alex “TJ” Terrell (center) and staff cut the official chamber ceremonial ribbon alongside Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) Leadership during the grand restart of Fin & Feathers in Valdosta, GA, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

VALDOSTA – Fin & Feathers celebrated its ownership restart with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Southern Georgia Black Chambers.

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SOUTHERN GEORGIA BLACK CHAMBERS CELEBRATES RESTART AND RIBBON-CUTTING OF FIN & FEATHERS

VALDOSTA — Signaling a transformative shift from late-night friction to family-centered destination dining, the Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) convened on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, to conduct the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and ownership restart for Fin & Feathers Valdosta.

The event marks the formal acquisition of the high-profile restaurant and lounge, located within the bustling commercial corridor of the Valdosta Mall, by business acquisition strategist Marvin Terrell and his son, managing operator Alex “TJ” Terrell.

The transition represents an institutional milestone in enterprise scaling and brownfield business turnaround. Moving past legacy operational challenges, the Terrell family is deploying a rigorous operational repositioning blueprint—elevating daytime food service, strictly enforcing venue safety and decorum, and cultivating an environment designed to serve as a civic gathering place for professionals, educators, and traveling executives.

Marvin Terrell, a seasoned corporate strategist who previously presented at the SGBC Small Business Expo on mergers and corporate acquisitions, emphasized that scaling Black commerce requires moving beyond ground-up startup struggles into institutional acquisitions.

Since assuming management earlier this year ahead of formal closing, the Terrells have engineered significant cultural and structural turnarounds. Incidents of noise and disruption have ceased, and daytime foot traffic has climbed substantially, drawing regular daytime patrons, corporate lunch crowds, and regional educators.

“Now, our objective is to make Fin & Feathers an indispensable civic asset, expanding into leadership enrichment meetings, corporate networking receptions, and daytime culinary excellence,” added Marvin Terrell.

During the ceremony, SGBC leadership framed the re-launch within a historical continuum of Black-owned hospitality infrastructure

“A restaurant of this scale is far more than a kitchen; it is physical infrastructure where business, community, and municipal policy converge,” stated H. DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers. “We are locking arms with Marvin and TJ Terrell to ensure Fin & Feathers serves as a high-capacity destination to close deals and build strategy for South Georgia.”

Johnson continued: “Our mission at the Chamber is to make sure our enterprises do not simply open their doors, but are backed by the institutional authority required to sustain them. Whether navigating city relationships, corporate procurement, or statewide tourism, Fin & Feathers has the full weight of the SGBC ecosystem behind them.”

As part of their formal alignment with the SGBC, Fin & Feathers entered the Chamber under an upgraded Executive Level membership, extending their active accreditation through December 2027.

The enterprise agreement includes a dedicated half-page corporate profile in the statewide glossy publication SGBC Magazine (distributed in partnership with AcknowledgeMINT across South Georgia and additional major markets in Georgia, including metro Atlanta), fairway signage during the 2027 Annual SGBC Golf Tournament, and featured executive hospitality status during the Chamber’s future summit.

SGBC Executive Board Members in attendance included Larry Johnson Jr. (Membership Engagement Lead), Marion Ricco Ramsey (VP of Operations), and SGBC Student Associate Jaiquan Littleton from Valdosta State University.

Fin & Feathers Valdosta is open for daily dining, corporate lunches, weekend family outings, and private event reservations.

About the Southern Georgia Black Chambers

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) is the definitive technical business authority representing Black-owned enterprises, regional partners, and scaling corporations across a 18-county footprint in South Georgia. Operating under the guiding mandate of “Where Brilliance Meets Infrastructure,” the SGBC delivers high-performance operational systems, municipal advocacy, capital connection, and statewide procurement positioning to ensure lasting multi-generational wealth creation.

Regional business owners, franchisees, and commercial operators seeking to scale their operational footprint are invited to join the Chamber network by visiting www.sgablackchambers.org/join or emailing info@sgablackchambers.org.