Kemp Suspends Georgia Gas Tax for 30 Days

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ATLANTA – Georgia’s motor fuel excise tax is suspended for 30 days amid global market volatility.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp declared a state of emergency due to global market volatility and suspended Georgia’s motor fuel excise tax for 30 days. The suspension took effect at 12:01 a.m. on September 29 and will continue through October 29. UPI

The executive order also suspends state weight limits on commercial vehicles, a move intended to reduce transportation costs associated with everyday goods.

Georgia’s motor fuel excise tax is currently 33.3 cents per gallon for gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon for diesel. The state previously suspended the motor fuel tax earlier in 2026, including a suspension that remained in effect through June 3. Governor Kemp’s Office

“Over the past several years, with the help of our partners in the General Assembly, we’ve been able to give billions of dollars in relief to hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “We’ve remained committed to helping them and our small businesses fight through the tough times, and that’s why I’m taking this action today to give further relief.”

State officials said the suspension is aimed at providing relief as fuel prices have risen sharply. At the time of the announcement, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia was reported at $4.19, while diesel averaged $6.24 per gallon.

Lt. Governor Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns and Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper also issued statements supporting the suspension and citing the impact of higher fuel prices on families, businesses and farmers.

The 30-day suspension gives retailers time to factor the tax change into fuel prices and remains in effect through October 29.