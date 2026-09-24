Valdosta City Schools to Join 25th Annual Walk Your Child to School

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VALDOSTA – Pinevale Elementary will join the 25th-year Walk Your Child to School celebration with a community walk.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Pinevale Elementary School and the Greater Lowndes Coalition of Highway Safety will mark the 25th year of Walk Your Child to School with a community walk on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

Students, families, educators and community members will gather at the Mildred Hunter Community Center, 509 S. Fry St., at 7:05 a.m. Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Craig D. Lockhart will welcome participants before the walk begins promptly at 7:10 a.m. He will walk with the children to Pinevale Elementary School, where a brief program will follow.

Walk Your Child to School brings communities together to raise awareness of pedestrian safety and help children practice safe walking habits. Approximately 75 Pinevale students are expected to participate in this year’s local event.

Community members who wish to join the walk should arrive at the Mildred Hunter Community Center by 7:05 a.m.

Event details:

What: Walk Your Child to School

When: Wednesday, October 7, 2026; gather at 7:05 a.m., walk begins at 7:10 a.m.

Where: Mildred Hunter Community Center, 509 S. Fry St., to Pinevale Elementary School

Organizers: Greater Lowndes Coalition of Highway Safety and Pinevale Elementary School