////GBI Investigates In-Custody Death of Wanted Murder Suspect in Atlanta

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ATLANTA – The GBI is investigating the death of a wanted murder suspect during a law enforcement operation.

Release:

Atlanta, GA (September 22, 2026) – At the request of the Atlanta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the in-custody death of Genesis Denton, age 32, of Chicago, IL.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 5:40 a.m. on September 22, 2026, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to an apartment building in the 1300 block of Chattahoochee Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA, to assist the United States Marshals Service (USMS) in locating Denton, who was wanted on a murder warrant out of another state. As deputies knocked on the door of the apartment, Denton approached a sliding door leading to an exterior balcony. Officers on the outside of the building fired less lethal munitions toward the balcony door to force Denton to remain inside the apartment. Denton then exited the apartment onto the balcony, where he climbed over the railing and fell to the road below. Denton was pronounced deceased on scene.

Denton’s body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.