////GBI Arrests Former Colquitt CO. Deputy for License Plate Reader Misuse

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COLQUITT CO. — GBI investigators say a former deputy used the Flock Safety System for non-law-enforcement purposes.

Release:

COLQUITT CO. — The GBI has arrested and charged former Colquitt County Deputy Bentley Hughes, age 37, of Moultrie, with two counts of Misuse of a License Plate Reader System and two counts of Violation of Oath of Office.

On September 8, 2026, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of employee misuse of the CCSO Flock Safety System. Preliminary information indicates that Hughes used the Flock Safety System for non-law enforcement purposes.

Hughes turned herself in on September 14, 2026, and was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.