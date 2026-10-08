Registration Opens for 2026 Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade

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VALDOSTA — Registration opens for the December 5 Christmas parade, featuring a Polar Express theme and reduced entry fees.

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ALL ABOARD! REGISTRATION OPENS FOR THE 2026 GREATER VALDOSTA CHRISTMAS PARADE

The holiday season is officially underway in Valdosta, and organizers are inviting the community to climb aboard for the 2026 Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, December 5, 2026.

This year’s parade will bring the magic of the Polar Express to Historic Downtown Valdosta, with floats, marching groups, classic cars, holiday characters, music and more creating a festive experience for families throughout the community.

For the first time, the parade is being managed by the staff of Valdosta Main Street, which is working to make this year’s event more accessible, affordable and exciting for participants and spectators alike.

Registration Fees Rolled Back

As part of this year’s effort, parade entry fees have been rolled back and reset to their 2024 levels.

Early registration: $50 for entries received by November 20

Regular registration: $75 after November 20

Car clubs: $100 for up to 10 vehicles, with additional vehicles just $15 each

In addition, organizations that registered for last year’s parade but did not receive a refund when the 2025 parade was cancelled because of inclement weather will not have to pay a registration fee this year.

“We want to make the Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade a celebration that everyone feels welcome to be part of,” said Patrick Pearson, Main Street Manager for Valdosta Main Street. “Rolling the registration fees back to 2024 levels is one way we can encourage more businesses, organizations, families and community groups to participate. And for those who supported us last year and chose not to receive a refund when the parade was cancelled, we want to recognize that support by waiving their fee this year.”

Calling All Classic Cars!

Valdosta Main Street is also looking for classic cars, with a special emphasis on convertibles, to transport VIPs along the parade route.

Classic car owners who would like to volunteer their vehicles for the parade are encouraged to contact downtowninfo@valdostacity.com.

Car clubs are also encouraged to participate, with a special $100 group registration rate for up to 10 vehicles. Additional club vehicles may participate for just $15 each.

All Aboard the Polar Express!

With the Polar Express as this year’s theme, organizers are encouraging participants to get creative and bring the magic of the beloved Christmas story to life.

Businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools, nonprofits, dance groups, bands, car clubs and community organizations are all encouraged to participate.

Registration for the 2026 Greater Valdosta Christmas Parade is now open. Participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of the $50 early registration fee before the November 20 deadline.

For parade registration and additional information, visit Historic Downtown Valdosta Main Street on Facebook or contact the Main Street office at downtowninfo@valdostacity.com.

About Valdosta Main Street

Valdosta Main Street is dedicated to promoting, preserving and strengthening Historic Downtown Valdosta through economic development, community engagement, events and initiatives that make downtown a vibrant destination for residents, businesses and visitors.