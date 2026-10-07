Kemp Suspends Penalties for On-Road Use of Dyed Diesel

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ATLANTA — Gov. Kemp waives penalties for on-road use of dyed diesel and extends Georgia’s fuel-related State of Emergency through Nov. 5.

Release:

ATLANTA — Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that, in consultation with Lt. Governor Burt Jones, Speaker of the House Jon Burns, and Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper, he has amended the State of Emergency Order issued last week to include waiving penalties for the use of off-road “dyed” diesel, providing further relief to Georgia’s truckers and farmers.

This is in addition to the suspension of the state motor fuel tax and the removal of state weight limits on commercial vehicles included in the Executive Order dated Sept. 28.

For the duration of the State of Emergency, there will be no state penalties incurred for selling, delivering, or using dyed fuel oil for on-road vehicle use.

With this new action, Governor Kemp has also extended the original State of Emergency and its suspension through Nov. 5.

“With our farmers and truckers under heavy pressure, we’re leaving no stone unturned when it comes to giving them relief, along with the hardworking Georgians who rely on the goods they produce and deliver,” Kemp said. “I’m thankful for the support of our partners in the legislature on these measures as we continue to put Georgia workers and families first.”

Following the suspension of the state motor fuel tax one week ago, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia has decreased by roughly 33 cents, according to AAA. The average price of diesel fuel has decreased by more than 42 cents during the same period.

Georgia’s average price for a gallon of regular gas is currently 51 cents below the national average.