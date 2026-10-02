////GBI Investigates Woman’s Death at Atlanta Airport

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ATLANTA – The GBI is investigating a woman’s death at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after police requested assistance.

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Atlanta, GA (October 1, 2026) – The GBI is investigating the death of a woman at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The Atlanta Police Department requested the GBI to investigate.

At about 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2026, a MARTA Police Department (MPD) detective noticed a woman walking around the airport visibly distressed. The detective approached the woman and offered assistance to get her home. The woman refused and stated that she needed an ambulance. The detective requested that EMS be dispatched. The woman then stated that she needed to use the restroom, and the detective directed her to the nearest restroom and waited outside. A short time later, another individual exited the restroom and called the detective to come inside. The detective found the woman with multiple apparent self-inflicted stab wounds. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The woman’s body was taken to the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.