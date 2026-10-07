////Lowndes High Educator Named National Civics Award Finalist

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LOWNDES — Lowndes High educator Alishia Gaston Stack is one of 10 finalists nationwide for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.

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VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is celebrating Lowndes High School educator Alishia Gaston Stack after she was named one of 10 finalists nationwide for the Bill of Rights Institute’s National Civics Teacher of the Year Award.

Stack was selected through a nationwide search recognizing educators who bring civics to life in the classroom and help students become informed and engaged citizens. As a finalist, she received a $1,000 award.

Stack also teaches AP African American Studies at Lowndes High School, where her coursework challenges students to examine American democracy and the people and communities whose civic participation helped shape the nation.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized among educators from across the country who share a passion for civic education,” Stack said. “Teaching civics is about helping students understand that their voices matter and that they have a role in shaping their communities.”

Stack is also a 25-year member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The National Civics Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 award and will be announced later this year.

Link to the national press release. https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/946096491/ten-finalists-selected-for-bill-of-rights-institute-national-civics-teacher-of-the-year-award