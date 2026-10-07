Georgia National Fair Returns for 11 Days of Fun

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PERRY — The Georgia National Fair runs Oct. 8-18 with rides, food, concerts, livestock shows and entertainment for all ages.

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PERRY — The Georgia National Fair will kick off its 37th year Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry.

An official Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Reaves Arena, bringing together families, livestock exhibitors and members of the community to celebrate Georgia agriculture and the beginning of the annual fair.

The ceremony will recognize champions of the 2025 Livestock Show and feature a keynote speaker. The event will also kick off the fair’s Freedom 250 celebration honoring 250 years of American independence. Classic fair treats and light refreshments will be available during the ceremony.

The Georgia National Fair runs Oct. 8-18 and will feature 11 days of family entertainment, thrill rides, livestock shows, food, concerts and exhibits.

This year’s theme is “Where Georgia Gathers.”

Tickets are available online or at the gate.