////GBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Savannah

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SAVANNAH — The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting after police say an armed man pointed a gun at officers.

Release:

Savannah, Chatham County, GA (October 6, 2026) – At the request of the Savannah Police Department (SPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Savannah, GA. No one was injured in the incident.

Tyrel Javon Morgan, age 47, of Savannah, GA, was arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault in connection with this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 11:44 a.m. on October 5, 2026, Chatham County 911 received a call from a woman in reference to her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Morgan, who was located outside of her home with a pistol. Savannah Police Department Officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of East Gwinnett St., Savannah, GA. After officers arrived on scene, they began searching for Morgan. Officers located Morgan, who was holding a gun. Officers gave Morgan verbal commands to drop the gun. Morgan pointed the gun at the officers, and the officers shot at Morgan.

Morgan was booked into the Chatham County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at (912) 871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.