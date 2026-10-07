Georgia Primitive Weapons Deer Season Opens Saturday

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GEORGIA — Primitive weapons deer season opens Oct. 10, giving hunters a week to hunt with muzzleloaders and archery equipment.

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SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia’s week-long primitive weapons deer hunting season begins Saturday, Oct. 10, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

Last year, hunters harvested nearly 11,000 deer during primitive weapons season using muzzleloaders and archery equipment. Youth hunters are also permitted to hunt with modern firearms during the season.

“The primitive weapons season is a prime window for deer hunting,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist with the WRD Game Management Section.

Killmaster said the season also provides hunters an opportunity to harvest an additional doe for Georgia Hunters for the Hungry before the rut begins.

Additional information about Georgia’s primitive weapons deer hunting season is available from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Continue Reading This News Release at GeorgiaWildlife.com/primitive-weapons-deer-season-opens-sat-oct-10.