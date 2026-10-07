VSU Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Season

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VALDOSTA — VSU invites the community to Face Your Fears during its Haunted Trail experience on five nights throughout October.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Campus Recreation is inviting students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to brave its Haunted Trail: Face Your Fears this Halloween season.

The outdoor experience will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 16, 17, 24, 25 and 29 at the VSU Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences Challenge Course, 1300 Sustella Ave.

This year’s trail takes guests through eight common fears, including darkness, spiders, dolls, the unknown and confined spaces, along with fears of being stalked, experimented on or tracked. The experience combines elaborate sets with live scare actors.

Due to its intense nature, Haunted Trail is not recommended for children under 13.

Admission is $10 per person, with ticket sales beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night at the Red Cross Training Room on the ground level of the Sustella Parking Deck. Advance tickets are available weekdays at the Student Recreation Center.

Ticket sales are limited each night to ensure guests have time to complete the experience.

The Haunted Trail is staffed by VSU volunteers, with proceeds benefiting experiential learning opportunities for students.