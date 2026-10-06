////Wiregrass Connects South Georgia Students to Career Opportunities

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VALDOSTA — Wiregrass is connecting South Georgia students to career opportunities as Georgia technical education reaches record highs.

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As Georgia’s technical colleges reach record numbers of graduates and credential earners, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is highlighting the role technical education plays in preparing South Georgia students for careers and strengthening the region’s workforce.

The Technical College System of Georgia recently announced record numbers for Academic Year 2026, including more than 50,000 graduates and an all-time high in credentials awarded. The system also reported a 92.78 percent in-field placement rate, meaning nearly 93 percent of graduates who entered the workforce found employment in the field in which they trained.

For South Georgia, those numbers represent an opportunity for students to gain the skills needed to build careers close to home while helping local employers develop the workforce they need to grow.

“Technical education provides students with a direct pathway to opportunity,” said DeAnnia Clements, President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “Whether a student is preparing for their first career, changing careers or gaining additional skills to advance in the workforce, technical colleges provide education and training that can lead directly to employment. That is especially important in South Georgia, where the success of our students and the success of our communities are closely connected.”

Wiregrass serves students across South Georgia with programs designed to meet the needs of both students and the region’s employers. Programs range from healthcare and public safety to advanced manufacturing, transportation, business, information technology and the skilled trades.

Technical education can also provide students with opportunities to enter the workforce without leaving the communities where they grew up. Many programs can be completed in a relatively short period of time, allowing students to develop specialized skills and pursue careers in industries experiencing demand for qualified workers.

For employers, the impact extends beyond individual graduates. A strong local workforce helps businesses recruit and retain employees, supports economic development and creates opportunities for continued growth throughout the region.

“South Georgia has tremendous potential, and that potential is strengthened when our students have opportunities to learn, work and build their lives right here in the communities they call home,” Clements said. “Our responsibility is to make sure students have access to the education and training they need, while working alongside our business and industry partners to prepare the workforce our region needs for the future.”

As Georgia continues to experience growth in industries ranging from healthcare and manufacturing to construction, transportation and technology, technical colleges remain an important part of connecting education to the workforce.

With more than 100 programs of study, day and evening classes, and online and face-to-face learning options, Wiregrass is committed to helping South Georgia students learn, work and thrive while building a stronger regional workforce.

To learn more, visit www.wiregrass.edu or call 229-333-2100.