VSU National Night Out Promotes Police-Community Partnerships

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VALDOSTA – VSU will host National Night Out Oct. 6 with first responders, activities, demonstrations and free concessions.

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VSU Promotes Police-Community Partnerships, Neighborhood Camaraderie with National Night Out Oct. 6

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State University Police Department presents National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, on the Front Lawn. Admission, all activities, and concessions are free of charge, while supplies last.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to prevent crime. It is all about making the university, Valdosta, and Lowndes County safer places to live, learn, and work.

“National Night Out is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the relationships that make our university and our community stronger,” said Sergeant Madyson Strickland from the VSU Police Department’s Support Services Division.

“At Valdosta State University we believe that meaningful connections between our police department, our students, our faculty and staff, and our neighbors are essential to building a safe, welcoming environment for everyone. This event gives us the chance to come together, get to know one another beyond our uniform and roles, and celebrate the partnerships that make a real difference. We are proud to host National Night Out and invite the entire community to join us for an evening of connection, conversation, and fun.”

During National Night Out, area residents will get an up-close look at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s mobile crime scene vehicle, the Valdosta Police Department’s mobile command bus, fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, a medical helicopter, the LifeSouth mobile donation bus, and more. They will also have a chance to learn more about the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory.

Attendees will have an opportunity to meet first responders from the VSU Police Department, Valdosta Police Department, Remerton Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Hahira Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, South Georgia Medical Center, Georgia Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, and more.

National Night Out will feature activities for all ages, giveaways, demonstrations, and free concessions, while supplies last. A team from Target will provide food, goodie bags, and photo ops with Bullseye.

National Night Out was first introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, a nonprofit organization designed to provide community watch groups with the necessary resources and assets to stay informed, interested, involved, and motivated. It is celebrated across the United States and its territories, in Canada, and on military bases around the world. It is traditionally recognized on the first Tuesday in August, but VSU holds its event after fall semester classes are underway to allow students, faculty, and staff to participate along with the general community.

The VSU Police Department is committed to preserving a safe and secure campus environment through a combination of reactive, proactive, and educational law enforcement services.