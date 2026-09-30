////GBI: Dade CO. Shooting Suspect Taken Into Custody

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DADE CO. – Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man identified as the suspect in a shooting investigation.

Release:

UPDATE – September 29, 2026:

At about 8:45 p.m., on September 29, 2026, Colbin Quinn Davis was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Davis was booked at the Dade County Jail.

Once the case file is complete, it will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Trenton, Dade County, Georgia (September 29, 2026) – At the request of the Dade County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), GBI agents are investigating a shooting in Dade County, GA.

Preliminary information indicates that around 10:30 a.m., on September 29, 2026, DCSO deputies were dispatched to a home located in the 400 block of Michael’s Road in Trenton, GA, regarding a man who had been shot. When DCSO deputies arrived at the home, they found two men located outside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a regional hospital for medical treatment.

During the course of this investigation, Colbin Quinn Davis, 28, of Trenton, Dade County, GA, was identified as the shooter. The GBI has obtained arrest warrants for Davis for Aggravated Assault. An active search for Davis is ongoing.

Davis is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach – call 911.

The United States Marshal Service has offered a $4,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of Davis.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted.