////Kemp Appoints Ron Daniels to Oconee Judicial Circuit Superior Court

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Ron Daniels to fill a Superior Court vacancy in the Oconee Judicial Circuit.

Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces Superior Court Appointment

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of Ronald “Ron” E. Daniels to the Superior Court of the Oconee Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the passing of the Honorable Howard Cauldwell Kaufold, Jr.

Ronald “Ron” Edward Daniels is the managing partner of Daniels Law LLC in Eastman and Cochran. His practice includes civil litigation, real estate transactions, local government law, and representing the Department of Corrections and Division of Child Support Services as a Special Assistant Attorney General.

A native of Rhine, Georgia, Daniels first began his legal career in Warner Robins at Burke Lasseter LLC. In 2015, he opened his own firm, maintaining offices in both Houston County and in Eastman. Daniels served as the 76th President of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia.

Daniels earned his associate’s degree from Middle Georgia College, bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southwestern State University, and Juris Doctor from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. He and his wife, Maggie, reside in Cochran with their daughter, Joanna.