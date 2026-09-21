////GBI Arrests Seven in Nine-Month Macon Drug Investigation

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MACON – Authorities seized suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, 11 firearms and more than $7,000 during a drug investigation.

Release:

Macon, Bibb County, GA (September 18, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged seven people following a 9-month-long joint drug investigation in Macon, Bibb County, GA, led by the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), GBI Oconee Drug Task Force, GBI Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Peach County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

The following people were arrested:

Joseph Eugene Robinson, age 21, of Macon, GA, arrested on outstanding arrest warrants for Trafficking Methamphetamine and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Martaviyus Tremoses Collins, age 32, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Probation Violation.

Terrell Shemar Moore, age 29, of Macon, GA, arrested on three outstanding arrest warrants for Trafficking Methamphetamine.

Egypt Elizabeth Lumpkin, age 26, of Macon, GA, charged with seven counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Lumpkin was also wanted out of Morgan County, GA, on drug distribution charges.

Chris’Shayla Denise Miller, age 29, of Macon, GA, charged with seven counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Trafficking Fentanyl.

Quinton Lamar Johnson, age 38, of Forsyth, GA, charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Probation Violation.

Jessica King, age 34, of Warner Robins, GA, arrested on outstanding warrants in Bibb County, GA, for Financial Identity Fraud and outstanding warrants in Houston County, GA, for Failure to Appear for Possession of Methamphetamine.

All arrestees were booked at the Bibb County Jail.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force executed arrest warrants on Robinson, Collins, and Moore. GBI agents executed subsequent search warrants at two locations in Macon, GA, seizing 16 ounces of suspected Methamphetamine, 4 ounces of suspected Fentanyl, 18 ounces of suspected Marijuana, assorted prescription-type pills (suspected oxycodone and Xanax), 11 firearms, and over $7,000 USD. As a result of these search warrants, Miller, Lumpkin, Johnson, and King were arrested.

GBI-MGGTF, Oconee DTF, Ocmulgee DTF, GDC, DCS, GSP, HCSO, and PCSO conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

If you have information related to drug or gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478)207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and Southern Georgia.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.