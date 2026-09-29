Lowndes Fire Rescue Shares Safe Charging Tips for Fire Prevention Week

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LOWNDES CO. – Fire Rescue shares lithium-ion battery safety tips ahead of Fire Prevention Week, October 4–10.

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Lowndes County Fire Rescue Urges Residents to Power Up Their Devices with Fire Safety in Mind

The theme for Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW™), October 4–10, 2026, is “Charge into Fire Safety™: Safe Charging Is a Superpower.”

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to support Fire Prevention Week, October 4-10, 2026. This year’s FPW theme, “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower,” focuses on the simple steps people can take to recharge safely. Safe charging means making smart choices every time you plug in.

Many devices used in our daily lives – phones, tablets, laptops, tools, toys, e-bikes, and scooters—run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which store a lot of energy in a small space. If they are damaged or charged the wrong way, they can overheat, start a fire, or even explode.

“The way you charge your lithium-ion battery devices can make a difference in helping prevent home fires,” said Mark Maskule, Fire Marshal, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “It comes down to using simple habits each time you plug in.”

Use the cord and charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer. Using the wrong charger can damage the battery and increase the risk of fire.

Charge devices on a table, desk, or other hard, flat surface. Do not charge them on beds, couches, or under pillows. Devices and chargers produce heat during normal charging. Soft surfaces can trap heat and block airflow, which can cause the battery to overheat.

Stop using your device if it feels very hot, starts to swell, is smoking, or has a strange smell. These are warning signs that the battery may be damaged or failing.

Unplug your device when it is fully charged. Do not leave it plugged in longer than needed. Leaving a device plugged in too long can increase heat and stress on the battery.

Charge larger items like e-bikes, scooters, and power tools outside and away from exits. These batteries are larger and store more energy. If they fail, fires can grow quickly and spread.

When on a plane, keep your device where you can see it while charging. Do not charge devices in overhead compartments. Do not charge e-cigarettes or vapes on a plane. If a battery overheats or fails, it is important for the flight crew to respond quickly.

Throughout October, Lowndes County Fire Rescue will visit schools throughout our community to reinforce these important fire safety messages.

To learn more about lithium-ion battery safety and Fire Prevention Week, visit www.fpw.org.