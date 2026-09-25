////Wiregrass Names Amber Elliott Recipient of Vanguard Award

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VALDOSTA — Amber Elliott receives Wiregrass recognition for exceptional service, creativity, and dedication to the college community.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has named Amber Elliott the recipient of the 2026-2027 James A. Bridges Vanguard Award, recognizing her exceptional service, creativity, and commitment to supporting students, faculty, and staff across the college.

Elliott serves as a library services specialist at Wiregrass and has become a valued resource for students and employees through her willingness to go above and beyond to meet their needs. In addition to her work in the Media Center, Elliott contributes to campus life through event planning, decorating, and creative projects. Her colleagues recognize her as someone who is always willing to lend a hand and often works behind the scenes to make sure others have the resources and support they need.

Those who nominated Elliott highlighted her dedication to creating a welcoming and well-equipped Media Center for students. She is also known for taking on projects outside of her primary responsibilities, including helping plan and decorate campus events and creating projects for Wired Up. Her creativity, work ethic, and willingness to help others have made her an important part of the Wiregrass community.

“One of the greatest parts of my job is being able to help others discover their potential and achieve their goals,” said Elliott. “I take great pride in providing faculty, staff, and students with the support, resources, and encouragement they need to succeed, knowing that even the smallest acts of assistance can make a meaningful difference in their lives and their educational journey.”

The James A. Bridges Vanguard Award honors the legacy of former Valdosta Technical College President James A. Bridges. Bridges dedicated 40 years to serving the people of Valdosta and Lowndes County, first as the vocational director of Valdosta High School and later as president of Valdosta Tech. During his tenure, Valdosta Technical Institute became Valdosta Technical College. Bridges was also instrumental in the development of Georgia’s work ethics curriculum.

Elliott’s recognition reflects the spirit of the award by honoring an employee whose dedication extends beyond her daily responsibilities and whose work contributes to the success and experience of others throughout the college.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College continues to recognize employees who demonstrate excellence in service, leadership, and commitment to the college’s mission. Through employees like Elliott, Wiregrass continues to create an environment where students and employees have the support and resources they need to succeed.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and provides career-focused education and workforce development opportunities to communities throughout South Georgia. Through degree, diploma, certificate, continuing education and workforce training opportunities, Wiregrass prepares students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce. For more information, please visit us online at www.wiregrass.edu.