////GBI Arrests Two Men in Jefferson Murder Investigation

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JEFFERSON – Two Pendergrass men face murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a Subway restaurant.

Release:

Jefferson, GA (September 23, 2026) – The GBI and the Jefferson Police Department have arrested and charged Terrance Singleton, age 21, and Brian Taylor, age 23, both of Pendergrass, GA, with Murder in connection with the shooting death of Aaron Winston Johnson, age 23, of Jefferson, GA. The Jefferson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at about 3:16 p.m., Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the Subway restaurant located at 5210 US Hwy. 129, Jefferson, GA, in reference to a 911 call reporting a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that Singleton and Taylor visited a home in Commerce, GA, earlier in the day to talk with Johnson, but Johnson did not come out of the home. Law enforcement located Singleton and Taylor in DeKalb County on September 23, 2026.

Johnson was taken to a regional hospital, where he later died.

Singleton and Taylor were arrested on September 23, 2026, and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The Jefferson Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Pendergrass Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.