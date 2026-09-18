Georgia Women Rank 25th Nationally for Feeling Mentally Overwhelmed

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GEORGIA — A new survey ranks Georgia 25th nationally, with 58% of women reporting recurring mental overwhelm.

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Georgia Women Rank 25th Most Mentally Overwhelmed in America, Study Finds

The errands may eventually get done. The work of remembering them rarely does.

For many women, pressure does not come from one dramatic source. It accumulates quietly: work deadlines, household bills, grocery lists, medical appointments, childcare, aging relatives and the expectation that someone will remember what needs doing next.

AMFM Mental Health Treatment surveyed 3,004 women to examine the weight of this largely invisible mental load – and determine where women are feeling it most acutely.

The study ranked states according to the percentage of women who said they feel mentally overwhelmed at least a few times a month. The results suggest that women in some parts of the country are carrying a considerably heavier burden than those elsewhere.

Maine Has America’s Most Mentally Overwhelmed Women

Maine topped the ranking, with 82% of women surveyed in the state saying they regularly feel mentally overwhelmed. That equates to an estimated 496,987 adult women statewide.

Georgia placed 25th nationally, with 58% of women surveyed in the state saying they feel mentally overwhelmed at least a few times a month. Based on Georgia’s adult female population, that equates to an estimated 2,670,390 women statewide. Put another way, a significant proportion of women are regularly contending with the feeling that they have too much to think about, organize, or remember. The findings suggest that, for many Georgia women, feeling overwhelmed is not an occasional response to a particularly difficult day but a recurring part of everyday life.

At the opposite end of the table, Nevada recorded by far the lowest rate, at 25%.

Estimated numbers were calculated using the underlying unrounded survey results and adult female population figures.

For Nearly Half of Women, Overwhelm Is a Near-Daily Experience

69% of women said they feel mentally overwhelmed at least a few times a month. For many, however, it happens considerably more often:

21% feel overwhelmed every day.

25% experience it several times a week.

9% feel that way about once a week.

13% experience it a few times a month.

23% said they rarely feel overwhelmed.

Just 8% said they never do.

Even when women manage to carve out a little time for themselves, switching off is not necessarily part of the package. While 53% said they find it easy to mentally disconnect, 42% find it difficult. A further 6% said they almost never have time to themselves in the first place.

Money Is the Biggest Weight on Women’s Minds

Finances emerged as the single largest source of mental load, named by 37% of women – more than twice the share who selected any other area of life.

The leading sources of pressure were:

Money and finances: 37%

Personal health: 15%

Household responsibilities: 13%

Work: 11%

Relationships or marriage: 6%

Parenting and children: 6%

Caring for aging parents or relatives: 4%

Another person’s health: 4%

Social and family obligations: 4%

The household workload was spread across a long list of individual responsibilities. Grocery shopping and cleaning were the most commonly identified, each accounting for 10% of responses. Household bills, supplies, meal planning and medical appointments also featured prominently.

The List Is Getting Longer

For most women, the mental load is either holding steady or increasing.

More than half said the number of things they are responsible for remembering has grown over the past five years: 31% said it had increased significantly, while another 26% said it had increased somewhat. One-third reported no real change, and only 10% said their responsibilities had decreased.

Yet much of that pressure remains hidden. Almost three-quarters of women – 72% – admitted that they have concealed how overwhelmed they felt because they did not want others to worry or believed they needed to keep everything running.

That instinct to carry on quietly may also come at the expense of getting support. Half of those surveyed said they had delayed seeking help for their mental well-being simply because they did not feel they had the time.

Sleep, Exercise and Appointments Get Pushed Aside

When other people’s needs take priority, women’s own rest and well-being are often the first things removed from the schedule.

Women reported postponing:

Sleep or rest: 16%

Personal errands: 12%

Exercise: 12%

Medical appointments: 12%

Seeing friends: 11%

A hobby: 10%

A vacation or break: 9%

Dental appointments: 8%

Mental health support or therapy: 8%

Career development: 4%

Nearly half of women (47%) also said they sometimes feel guilty about spending time on something purely for themselves.

Taking a break does not always provide much relief, either. Three-quarters said time off can simply create more work for them later, including 30% who experience this very often and 45% who said it happens sometimes.

“What Can I Do?” May Be the Wrong Question

The survey also revealed a clear preference when it comes to receiving help at home.

While 31% of women would prefer a partner or household member to ask what they can do, 69% would rather that person identify what needs doing and take care of it without being asked.

That distinction matters. Asking for instructions may offer help with the physical task, but it can leave the work of noticing, planning and delegating firmly in the same hands.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 61% of women said the people closest to them do not fully understand how much they are mentally keeping track of.

Infographic showing study results

Anand Mehta, LMFT, Executive Director at AMFM Mental Health Treatment , said:

“People often assume that feeling overwhelmed is simply a matter of having too much to do. But the mental load also includes anticipating what is coming, remembering what others may forget and making sure nothing falls through the cracks. That work can be exhausting precisely because so much of it is invisible.

“When women feel they must keep everything running, their own rest, health appointments and emotional needs can quickly move to the bottom of the list. Reaching a point of crisis should not be the prerequisite for asking for or receiving support.”