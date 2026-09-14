////GBI Investigates Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Rome

Share with friends

ROME – GBI investigates a fatal officer-involved shooting after a man allegedly fired at police.

Release:

ROME, FLOYD CO., GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Rome that left a 61-year-old man dead.

The investigation was requested by the Rome Police Department following the Sept. 11 incident. The man killed was identified as Jeron Bruce Bradford, 61, of Rome. No officers were injured.

According to preliminary information from the GBI, a Rome Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop around noon on a pickup truck in the 200 block of South Broad Street Southwest.

Investigators said Bradford, who was driving the truck, immediately exited the vehicle and confronted the officer.

The officer gave Bradford verbal commands, but investigators said Bradford refused to comply. Bradford then allegedly pulled a gun from his pants and fired at the officer.

The officer returned fire, striking Bradford.

Bradford was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

His body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun at 706-624-1424.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS, or 800-597-8477, online through the GBI website or through the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the findings will be submitted to the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office for review.