////Turner Center Nominated for Best of Georgia Award

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VALDOSTA — The Turner Center for the Arts is nominated for a Best of Georgia Award, with public voting open through Oct. 31.

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VALDOSTA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has been nominated for a Best of Georgia Award through the Georgia Business Journal, and the community is being encouraged to vote.

The Turner Center is nominated in the Arts & Entertainment category for Art Galleries. The annual awards recognize businesses and organizations across Georgia, with winners selected primarily through public voting.

“This nomination is a heartfelt reflection of the support our community has shown the Turner Center for the Arts,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “We would be honored to have our community help us share the Turner Center story across Georgia.”

The Turner Center Campus now encompasses six facilities offering visual and performing arts, educational programs, exhibitions, classes and other opportunities for people of all ages.

Voting is free and remains open 24 hours a day through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. Supporters can vote for the Turner Center in the Arts & Entertainment, Art Galleries category through the Georgia Business Journal website.

The Turner Center is encouraging supporters to vote and share the opportunity with others before the deadline.