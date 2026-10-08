////Terrie Dinkins Recognized for Outstanding Service to Lowndes County Schools

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PHOTO: Terrie Dinkins is presented with the Made Here. Built Here. Award by Sandra wilcher and the Lowndes County School Board at their October 5 meeting.

LOWNDES COUNTY — Terrie Dinkins receives the Made Here. Built Here. Award for her dedication and service to Lowndes County Schools.

Release:

VALDOSTA, GA — Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sandra Wilcher recognized Terrie Dinkins, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, as the district’s latest Made Here. Built Here. Award recipient during the October 5 meeting of the Lowndes County Board of Education.

The Made Here. Built Here. Award recognizes individuals whose dedication, service, and commitment make a meaningful impact on Lowndes County Schools. Dinkins was honored for the tremendous behind-the-scenes work she does to support the Superintendent, Board of Education, and district leadership team.

“Terrie is one of those people who makes everyone around her better,” Wilcher said. “She anticipates what needs to be done, handles countless details with professionalism and grace, and is always willing to do whatever it takes to help our district succeed.”

Most recently, Dinkins played an instrumental role in completing the district’s application for the Georgia School Boards Association’s Exemplary Governance Team Recognition. She coordinated documentation, gathered information, managed deadlines and helped ensure every detail of the application reflected the high standards of Lowndes County Schools.

Members of the Board of Education also shared their appreciation for Dinkins, describing her as a “ray of sunshine” who takes tremendous care of those around her, helps ensure everything gets done, and approaches her work with a smile. Board members thanked Dinkins for the countless responsibilities she handles behind the scenes and the support she provides each day.

While much of Dinkins’ work happens outside the spotlight, Wilcher said her impact is felt throughout the school system.

“I am personally grateful for her dedication, dependability, and commitment to excellence,” Wilcher said. “Terrie, thank you for all you do for me, our Board, and One Lowndes. You are a vital part of what makes us both an exemplary board and a high-performing district.”

Lowndes County Schools congratulates Terrie Dinkins on this well-deserved recognition and thanks her for her continued commitment to #OneLowndes.