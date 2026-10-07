////Lowndes School Board Earns Exemplary Recognition

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PHOTO: Superintendent Sandra Wilcher recognizes the Lowndes County School Board for their Exemplary recognition.

LOWNDES — The Board of Education earned GSBA’s 2026 Exemplary Governance Team Recognition, the association’s highest honor.

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VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Board of Education has earned the Georgia School Boards Association’s 2026 Exemplary Governance Team Recognition, the highest level awarded through the organization’s Governance Team Recognition Program.

Superintendent Sandra Wilcher recognized the board during its Oct. 5 meeting, praising its commitment to students, staff, families and the community.

“A strong school system begins with a strong School Board that keeps students at the center of every decision,” Wilcher said.

The Exemplary designation recognizes governance teams demonstrating high standards of leadership, accountability, collaboration, transparency and continuous improvement. Lowndes County Schools met criteria established by GSBA and based on the State Board of Education’s Standards for Effective Governance.

The seven-member board consists of Chairman Mike Davis, Vice Chairman Fred Wetherington, Erin Price, Jason Wisenbaker, Robert McGeehan, Melanie Hasty and Chris Buescher.

GSBA’s Governance Team Recognition Program includes Quality, Distinguished and Exemplary levels, with Exemplary representing the highest level of achievement.